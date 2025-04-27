NBA Fans React To Steph Curry's Performance in Warriors-Rockets Game 3
The Golden State Warriors were able to steal a game on the road against the second-seeded Houston Rockets, but the series was all even up as it headed back to San Francisco for games three and four. Unfortunately, Golden State received news before tip-off that Jimmy Butler wouldn't be good to go, putting more pressure on the Warriors to step up.
And so they did, as Buddy Hield and Gary Payton II combined for 33 points off the bench and helped bring Golden State to a 104-93 win. Filling in for Butler, Jonathan Kuminga scored just seven points, and Quinten Post had 12 rebounds in the start as well. However, the star of the show was the usual suspect, former MVP Steph Curry.
Curry led all scorers with 36 points, also adding nine assists and seven rebounds in the win. Despite dealing with constant double teams, Curry continued to hit shot after shot to will his team to victory with Butler on the sidelines. Seeing this stellar performance, fans took to social media to react to Curry's efforts.
No matter who was in his face, especially with the Rockets having a plethora of high-caliber defenders, Curry wasn't afraid to get his shot up. And due to the double teams, it led to open shooters for Golden State, leading to Hield and Payton II having several open shots.
"He 37 btw this is insane," one fan shared.
"He kind of cooked them by himself," another fan added.
Golden State will look to claim the 3-1 series advantage on Monday during Game 4, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. EST.
