NBA Fans React to Jonathan Kuminga's Injury News Before Warriors-Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors were able to turn around from their two-game losing streak on their road trip to make a two-game winning streak heading into their Tuesday night matchup in Memphis against the Grizzlies. Golden State has been one of the best teams in the NBA this season with Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry on the court together, and look to prove that yet again against Memphis.
While Butler and Curry have both seen minor injuries since the All-Star break, it's been Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga who's been battling injuries all season long. Kuminga exited Golden State's win over the San Antonio Spurs early due to injury, and now he's on the injury report for Tuesday night's contest.
Kuminga is listed on the Golden State injury report as questionable due to a right pelvic contusion. A big sigh of relief for Warriors fans, as Kuminga was ruled out against the Spurs due to right ankle soreness. Seeing this news, fans have taken to social media to react to Kuminga's status.
"I thought it was ankle?" one fan questioned.
"👍👍," one fan replied.
"All good. Start post. Simple as that," one fan suggested.
"He can take his time," another user added.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans are relieved to see that Kuminga's injury isn't an ankle issue. Regardless if Kuminga plays or not, Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies is a must-win situation for the Warriors if they want to avoid the play-in tournament.
Related Articles
Steve Kerr Makes Concerning Jonathan Kuminga Injury Update
Warriors Make Jonathan Kuminga Injury Announcement vs Spurs