Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Spurs
The Golden State Warriors have traveled to face the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, and the lobsided matchup has gone as many would have expected.
The Warriors jumped out to a 44-27 lead at the end of the first quarter, even though superstar point guard Steph Curry took just one shot. But with that one shot, Curry made history.
Curry knocked down a step-back mid-range jump shot with five minutes left in the first quarter, making the 8,568th field goal of his career. With that, Curry passed Hall of Famer Ray Allen for the 30th most made field goals in NBA history.
Curry continues to climb up the all-time NBA leaderboards, as he is now top 30 in points, field goals, three-pointers, and assists, cementing himself as one of the greatest offensive players to ever touch the court.
Even in year 16 and at age 37, Curry has been dominant. Curry is averaging 24.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game entering Sunday's matchup with the Spurs, while efficiently shooting 44.4% from the field, 39.2% from beyond the arc, and 92.6% from the free-throw line.
The two-time NBA MVP, four-time champion, 11-time All-Star, and two-time scoring champ has revolutionized the game of basketball with his elite three-point shooting and electric play style. The future Hall of Famer is widely recognized for his greatness, and he will continue to climb up these all-time rankings.
