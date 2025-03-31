Steve Kerr Makes Concerning Jonathan Kuminga Injury Update
The Golden State Warriors have firmly positioned themselves as contenders in the Western Conference after their move for Jimmy Butler, boasting an 18-5 record since the acquisition. However, only two of those five losses came when both Curry and Butler were healthy, meaning health could be the only thing stopping this Warriors team going forward.
In terms of health, during Golden State's 148-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs, one of the Warriors' top-scoring threats, Jonathan Kuminga, went down with a right ankle injury. Having already dealt with a lengthy injury absence this year, Warriors coach Steve Kerr provided a concerning update on his status after the game.
"Such a bummer, you know, just coming back," Kerr shared after the game. "Finding his rhythm. Playing well. So, hopefully, it’s nothing too serious.” Kerr also added that Kuminga is set for an evaluation on Monday, with the Warriors set to play the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis on Tuesday.
As was announced by the Warriors PR team, the injury is being labeled as right ankle soreness. In reference to his lengthy injury absence this year, it was his right ankle that kept him out for 31 straight games. Now with Kuminga tweaking it again, the Warriors will be crossing their fingers as he gets evaluated on Monday.
While the win reclaims the Warriors the sixth seed in the Western Conference, every game matters down the stretch. Next up is a Tuesday night contest against the Grizzlies, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
