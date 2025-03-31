Warriors Make Jonathan Kuminga Injury Announcement vs Spurs
The Golden State Warriors began the second half of their six-game road trip on Sunday night against the San Antonio Spurs. With the Los Angeles Clippers losing earlier in the day to the Cleveland Cavaliers, it was a must-win game for the Warriors if they wanted to make it out from the play-in tournament seeding with the playoffs next month.
Going up against a Spurs team that is on a three-game losing streak, the Warriors looked to build back their winning ways after a win against the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week. While Golden State has been rather healthy since the deadline, forward Jonathan Kuminga had a lengthy absence to begin 2025. Sunday night, the young forward yet again got into a tough situation.
Going up for a layup attempt against two Spurs defenders, Kuminga took a hard fall that had him on the ground in pain for a moment. After leaving the court, Kuminga was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
Upon running some tests, the Warriors PR announced that Kuminga would be ruled out for the remainder of the game with right ankle soreness. The extent of the injury remains unknown, but a bad sight for Warriors fans to see one of their top scorers be injured yet again.
Following the conclusion of Sunday's game, there are eight games left on Golden State's regular season schedule. Featuring a handful of playoff teams, the Warriors will need to navigate Kuminga's injury carefully to ensure he's healthy for the playoffs but also focus on trying to avoid the play-in.
