Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Jonathan Kuminga's Post Amid Warriors Trade Rumors

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga made an Instagram post.

Joey Linn

October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center.
October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been involved in NBA trade rumors the last several transaction periods. That is again the case this season, as recent reports have indicated Golden State may be more open to dealing Kuminga than in previous years.

Selected seventh overall in the 2021 NBA draft, Kuminga is still just 22-years-old. While Kuminga’s role has fluctuated throughout his time in Golden State, making it hard to catch a rhythm, his production has been inconsistent. 

Averaging 15.1 points this season, Kuminga is converting on 43.6 percent of his field goal attempts and 32.3 percent of his three-point attempts. While these aren’t bad numbers, they also aren’t what Golden State would expect from a future organizational centerpiece.

Jonathan Kuminga
Dec 5, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) shoots against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Chase Center. / John Hefti-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Kuminga made an Instagram post that caught the attention of NBA fans.

Via Kuminga: “✌️✌️✌️”

The post included four photos of Kuminga on the court, but it’s the caption and song choice (Show Me The Way) that has has fans speculating.

“caption and song choice interesting,” a fan commented.

“Did he get traded!!????!?!??!” a fan asked.

“NOOOOOOOOO PLEASE STAY,” another fan wrote.

“hope your new team treats you better king,” another comment read.

Kuminga’s post also comes after Steve Kerr’s recent comments that many felt were at least partially directed at the young forward.

"We have Steph Curry on our team, so pass the ball,” Kerr said (h/tSam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle). “Move the ball… This is how we've played for 10 years and it's important for our young players to understand. We don't need contested 17-footers with 12 on the shot clock. That's a bad shot… When you have Steph Curry on the team, pass the ball.

This trade deadline will be an interesting one for the Warriors as they look to reenter championship contention.

Related Articles

NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors

Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion

Draymond Green Issues Challenge to Golden State Warriors

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News