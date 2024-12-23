NBA Fans React to Jonathan Kuminga's Post Amid Warriors Trade Rumors
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been involved in NBA trade rumors the last several transaction periods. That is again the case this season, as recent reports have indicated Golden State may be more open to dealing Kuminga than in previous years.
Selected seventh overall in the 2021 NBA draft, Kuminga is still just 22-years-old. While Kuminga’s role has fluctuated throughout his time in Golden State, making it hard to catch a rhythm, his production has been inconsistent.
Averaging 15.1 points this season, Kuminga is converting on 43.6 percent of his field goal attempts and 32.3 percent of his three-point attempts. While these aren’t bad numbers, they also aren’t what Golden State would expect from a future organizational centerpiece.
On Sunday, Kuminga made an Instagram post that caught the attention of NBA fans.
Via Kuminga: “✌️✌️✌️”
The post included four photos of Kuminga on the court, but it’s the caption and song choice (Show Me The Way) that has has fans speculating.
“caption and song choice interesting,” a fan commented.
“Did he get traded!!????!?!??!” a fan asked.
“NOOOOOOOOO PLEASE STAY,” another fan wrote.
“hope your new team treats you better king,” another comment read.
Kuminga’s post also comes after Steve Kerr’s recent comments that many felt were at least partially directed at the young forward.
"We have Steph Curry on our team, so pass the ball,” Kerr said (h/tSam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle). “Move the ball… This is how we've played for 10 years and it's important for our young players to understand. We don't need contested 17-footers with 12 on the shot clock. That's a bad shot… When you have Steph Curry on the team, pass the ball.
This trade deadline will be an interesting one for the Warriors as they look to reenter championship contention.
