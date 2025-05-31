NBA Fans React to Klay Thompson's Emotional Post
The Golden State Warriors didn't become the dynasty we know them as today until Steve Kerr took over as head coach. However, they did have a strong foundation already in place, which featured one of the top backcourts in NBA history in Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
Unfortunately, that duo was broken up last offseason, with Thompson departing to the Dallas Mavericks after failing to agree to terms on a contract extension. However, Warriors fans never lost their love for Thompson, such as having a 'Captain Klay' night earlier in the season when he returned to the Bay. Sadly, Warriors fans were also brought to Thompson's report after his recent news.
Taking to his Instagram, Thompson shared a heartfelt post for the passing of his dog, Rocco. Rocco was well-known among Warriors fans during his time with the team and was clearly a big part of Thompson's life. Seeing this news, fans took to social media to send their messages to Thompson during this tough time.
"❤️," Warriors center Trayce-Jackson Davis commented.
"Pouring one up for Rocco," former Warriors center Festus Ezeli replied.
"😇🐾," Curry's sister Sydel commented.
"💙," Los Angeles Dodgers player Enrique Hernandez commented.
"Rest Easy Rocco ❤️ #legend," pro golfer Min Woo Lee replied.
As can be seen by the reactions, plenty of people poured in their support for Thompson following the loss of Rocco. Referring to the caption, Thompson got Rocco in 2012, during the early part of his Warriors career, and he became a big name alongside him.
