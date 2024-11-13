NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson Tribute Video Before Warriors-Mavericks
After agreeing to a sign-and-trade deal with the Dallas Mavericks this offseason, Klay Thompson ended his 13-year career as a member of the Golden State Warriors as he began a new chapter. Tonight, Thompson made his return to the Bay Area and was honored by the team.
As he was introduced back to the Warriors crowd, the arena tuned in to a tribute video for the five-time All-Star and the other half of the famous "Splash Brothers" duo. Thompson then was rained with a roar of applause in cheers from the crowd, as they showed their appreciation for the guard who helped bring the franchise four NBA Titles.
Via Warriors: "Klay Thompson is forever a legend in The Bay."
Shared to the team's social media account for all to see, here's how fans reacted to the heart-warming video:
Via @uptioo: "I’m not crying you are"
Via @_SchuZ_: "Excited for the day that Klay gets his jersey retired and the dynasty gets to be celebrated."
Via @BayAreaTrev: "LEGEND."
Via @shishir_nambi: "Man. Salute Captain Klay"
Via @dreeezabz: "Wow might be the best tribute ever after the raptors demar one"
Via @pbvvalentine: "i hate this team so much why is this making me sad"
Fans expressed how emotional the video was and just what Thompson means to the Warriors franchise. Thompson will return to San Francisco once more this regular season when the two teams face-off on February 23rd.
