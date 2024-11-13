Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson Tribute Video Before Warriors-Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors played an emotional tribute video for Klay Thompson.

Liam Willerup

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) is introduced before a game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) is introduced before a game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

After agreeing to a sign-and-trade deal with the Dallas Mavericks this offseason, Klay Thompson ended his 13-year career as a member of the Golden State Warriors as he began a new chapter. Tonight, Thompson made his return to the Bay Area and was honored by the team.

As he was introduced back to the Warriors crowd, the arena tuned in to a tribute video for the five-time All-Star and the other half of the famous "Splash Brothers" duo. Thompson then was rained with a roar of applause in cheers from the crowd, as they showed their appreciation for the guard who helped bring the franchise four NBA Titles.

Via Warriors: "Klay Thompson is forever a legend in The Bay."

Shared to the team's social media account for all to see, here's how fans reacted to the heart-warming video:

Via @uptioo: "I’m not crying you are"

Via @_SchuZ_: "Excited for the day that Klay gets his jersey retired and the dynasty gets to be celebrated."

Via @BayAreaTrev: "LEGEND."

Via @shishir_nambi: "Man. Salute Captain Klay"

Via @dreeezabz: "Wow might be the best tribute ever after the raptors demar one"

Via @pbvvalentine: "i hate this team so much why is this making me sad"

Fans expressed how emotional the video was and just what Thompson means to the Warriors franchise. Thompson will return to San Francisco once more this regular season when the two teams face-off on February 23rd.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Golden State Warriors Make Announcement for Klay Thompson’s Return

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News