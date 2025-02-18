NBA Fans React to Latest Kevin Durant Trade Drama News
The Golden State Warriors won back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018, with superstar forward Kevin Durant winning Finals MVP both times, but his tenure with the dynasty was short-lived. After just three years in Golden State, Durant missed an entire season due to injury then moved on to play for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.
Amid a chaotic NBA trade deadline, there were plenty of rumors about a potential Durant-Warriors reunion, but reports suggested that the 16-time All-Star turned down the trade. But, Durant refuted the idea that he did not want to return to Golden State.
"People talk crazy about me all the time," Durant said. "That's not the reason why I didn't want to come back. I just didn't want to get traded midway through the season. It was nothing against my time with the Warriors."
Durant's comments seemingly keep the window open for a return to the Warriors, despite Golden State trading for All-Star Jimmy Butler after talks with the Suns fell through. Durant went on to say that while he did not want to get traded mid-season, the offseason could be different.
"You gotta ask the front office about that," Durant said. "I mean I never planned on leaving or moving... I didn't ask for a trade from Phoenix. But obviously, when you pay so much for a team and we're not playing up to our expectations, somebody has to go."
NBA fans have taken to social media to react to Durant's comments and the possibility of Durant getting traded in the offseason.
"KD is going to get traded this summer and everyone is going to call him a snake again," a fan said. "Its complete BS."
"Please don’t mess this up James Jones…" another fan commented.
"This summer is going to be one for the ages," a fan replied. "Where are Ja and Durant landing together?"
