NBA Fans React to LeBron James Injury News Before Warriors-Lakers
Even though the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are two teams that are underachieving, the NBA world will always get excited anytime they face off. Especially, when both LeBron James and Steph Curry are playing against each other.
Both LeBron and Curry have dealt with numerous injury issues this season, so there is no guarantee that the two will play. When it comes to LeBron specifically, he's missed two out of the last six games for the Lakers and has been listed on numerous injury reports.
The Los Angeles Lakers revealed that LeBron James will be questionable against the Golden State Warriors due to left foot injury management.
Even though LeBron has been listed as questionable, most Lakers fans seem to believe that he'll still be playing against the Warriors.
Via @_Kud0s_: "LeBron and AD are both absolutely playing. If one or both of them are out for a Christmas game, the NBA and Adam Silver both going to have a fit haha."
The general consensus around most Lakers fans is that there's no chance LeBron would miss a Christmas game against Steph Curry, especially when both players don't have too many left in them.
Via @clinkie44: "Lebron is definitely playing."
It's no secret that NBA teams list players on the injury reports when they secretly already know they're playing. It's a form of unspoken gamesmanship among NBA teams to try and get other teams off guard when practicing. However, when it comes to LeBron James playing on Christmas, it seems like everyone is expecting him to be on the court.
