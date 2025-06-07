Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to New Leaked Golden State Warriors Jerseys

The Warriors' rumored City Edition jerseys for the 2025-26 season have some mixed opinions.

Austin Veazey

Dec 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry (30) look on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry (30) look on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have one of the more iconic uniform lineups in the NBA currently. Their blue and gold Icon Editions have been a hit since they entered the rotation in 2010 and they've consistently had great City Editions since the NBA introduced that concept in the 2017-18 season.

One theme the Warriors have gone back to a few times for both City and Statement Editions is the "The Town" concept, featuring an oak tree. The concept is a nod to the city of Oakland, which used to be filled with oak trees and was originally called "The Town" in 1852 before being renamed Oakland in 1854.

The 2025-26 City Edition jerseys appear to have leaked recently, going away from the black/charcoal editions of "The Town" jerseys for a cream and brown color palette.

NBA and Warriors fans reacted to the leak in a mostly positive manner.

"Please I need this," said @krystphr on X.

"These are awesome. Finally a good Dubs alt jersey" - @SiddharthNBA

"Steph and Jimmy in these >>>" - @ItsCiara

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry
Jun 7, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors in game four of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

However, not all fans are pleased that the Warriors continue to use Oakland in their marketing after going away from Oracle Arena in Oakland to move to the Chase Center in San Francisco. And some are just on the fence about the jersey entirely.

"They need to actually play a few games back at Oracle if they want to keep using Oakland to market things" - @warriors24seven

"Mmmm, I dunno" - @ScottRClark87

The NBA usually doesn't officially release the City Edition jerseys until close to the season starting, but leaks will come out throughout the offseason. If this is what the Warriors' City Editions look like, they should be a hit among Mavericks fans.

Related Articles

Tyrese Haliburton Joins Steph Curry in NBA History After Pacers-Thunder Game 1

Warriors Legend Reveals One Solution to Improve Team

Draymond Green Responds to LeBron James' Proposal

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News