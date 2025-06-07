NBA Fans React to New Leaked Golden State Warriors Jerseys
The Golden State Warriors have one of the more iconic uniform lineups in the NBA currently. Their blue and gold Icon Editions have been a hit since they entered the rotation in 2010 and they've consistently had great City Editions since the NBA introduced that concept in the 2017-18 season.
One theme the Warriors have gone back to a few times for both City and Statement Editions is the "The Town" concept, featuring an oak tree. The concept is a nod to the city of Oakland, which used to be filled with oak trees and was originally called "The Town" in 1852 before being renamed Oakland in 1854.
The 2025-26 City Edition jerseys appear to have leaked recently, going away from the black/charcoal editions of "The Town" jerseys for a cream and brown color palette.
NBA and Warriors fans reacted to the leak in a mostly positive manner.
"Please I need this," said @krystphr on X.
"These are awesome. Finally a good Dubs alt jersey" - @SiddharthNBA
"Steph and Jimmy in these >>>" - @ItsCiara
However, not all fans are pleased that the Warriors continue to use Oakland in their marketing after going away from Oracle Arena in Oakland to move to the Chase Center in San Francisco. And some are just on the fence about the jersey entirely.
"They need to actually play a few games back at Oracle if they want to keep using Oakland to market things" - @warriors24seven
"Mmmm, I dunno" - @ScottRClark87
The NBA usually doesn't officially release the City Edition jerseys until close to the season starting, but leaks will come out throughout the offseason. If this is what the Warriors' City Editions look like, they should be a hit among Mavericks fans.
Related Articles
Tyrese Haliburton Joins Steph Curry in NBA History After Pacers-Thunder Game 1
Warriors Legend Reveals One Solution to Improve Team