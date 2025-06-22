NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Exciting Announcement Post
Stephen Curry has been involved in numerous endeavors off the court throughout his career, including television shows, brand partnerships, and golf. While the Golden State Warriors did not have the playoff run that they expected, Curry looks to be enjoying his offseason.
Curry has been a part of numerous golf tournaments over the years, notably winning the 2023 American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament held in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. He also competed in a professional event on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is a part of the PGA Tour's developmental circuit.
The 37-year-old Curry announced on Instagram that he will be competing in the fourth year of the Underrated Golf Tour, a brand that he founded in 2019 to provide equity and opportunity for youth golfers from primarily Black and Latino backgrounds.
"Just a few days away from Season 4 of the Underrated Golf Tour...To our new players, welcome to the family. To our returning players, we can’t wait to see you again. To all the players, go get it this season. New champs loading," Curry said.
Fans reacted to the post in the comments, with one person saying, "Look at curry man, so inspirational."
Another replied, "Can’t wait! Let’s gooo."
Some even commented on Curry being able to be a multi-sport athlete, saying, "I keep forgetting you good at every sport not just ball."
Curry's family is expected to participate in the event as well, and a fan commented on Curry's dad, Dell Curry's physique, saying, "Dell been hitting those triceps extensions."
