Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Instagram Post After Celtics Loss

The Golden State Warriors' struggles have fans talking about Steph Curry's future

Logan Struck

Jan 20, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Even after dominating the NBA for the majority of the past decade, the Golden State Warriors have finally descended back to the ground. Winning four championships in eight seasons was a dream for the Warriors franchise, but their falloff has been nothing short of a nightmare.

The Warriors started their 2024-25 campaign with 12 wins through the first 15 games, sitting in first place in the West and proving to be contenders once again. Since then, the Warriors are 9-18, plummeting all the way to 11th place in the conference.

Superstar point guard Steph Curry can only do so much to help the franchise, which is why a new era does not sound too outlandish. After suffering a 40-point loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday, Curry posted normal gameday pictures to his Instagram (via @stephencurry30).

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry's Instagram post.
Stephen Curry | Instagram

Unfortunately for the Warriors star, he could not post without fans barraging his comment section with either blunt suggestions to request a trade or apologies for Golden State's struggles.

"Request a trade man," one fan commented.

"Steph we lost by 40," another fan pointed out.

"I'm sorry they doing this to you goat," a fan said.

"We know you tired of losing yo," another fan said.

"Just ask for a trade," another fan suggested. "You deserve to win man"

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry's Instagram post
Stephen Curry | Instagram

The Warriors have been utterly disappointing this season, and not much will change unless major moves are coming ahead of the trade deadline. It would be a waste for Golden State not to capitalize on Curry's high-level play while they still can, but it is unlikely fans will ever see him in a non-Warriors uniform.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News