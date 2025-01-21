NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Instagram Post After Celtics Loss
Even after dominating the NBA for the majority of the past decade, the Golden State Warriors have finally descended back to the ground. Winning four championships in eight seasons was a dream for the Warriors franchise, but their falloff has been nothing short of a nightmare.
The Warriors started their 2024-25 campaign with 12 wins through the first 15 games, sitting in first place in the West and proving to be contenders once again. Since then, the Warriors are 9-18, plummeting all the way to 11th place in the conference.
Superstar point guard Steph Curry can only do so much to help the franchise, which is why a new era does not sound too outlandish. After suffering a 40-point loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday, Curry posted normal gameday pictures to his Instagram (via @stephencurry30).
Unfortunately for the Warriors star, he could not post without fans barraging his comment section with either blunt suggestions to request a trade or apologies for Golden State's struggles.
"Request a trade man," one fan commented.
"Steph we lost by 40," another fan pointed out.
"I'm sorry they doing this to you goat," a fan said.
"We know you tired of losing yo," another fan said.
"Just ask for a trade," another fan suggested. "You deserve to win man"
The Warriors have been utterly disappointing this season, and not much will change unless major moves are coming ahead of the trade deadline. It would be a waste for Golden State not to capitalize on Curry's high-level play while they still can, but it is unlikely fans will ever see him in a non-Warriors uniform.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement