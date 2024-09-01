NBA Free Agent Joins Patrick Beverley's Team in Israel
It was reported earlier this week that Brazilian forward Bruno Caboclo had been working out with the Golden State Warriors in hopes of receiving an NBA contract.
“He is training with Golden State until Thursday intending to get a contract. And he believes he will succeed," Caboclo’s agent Daniel Hazan reportedly told Israeli outlet Sports Channel (h/t Eurohoops).
Starring for Brazil at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Caboclo averaged 17.3 points which was 12th-best in the entire tournament. This included a 30-point game in a loss to Team USA, as Caboclo really shined in Paris.
While there was seemingly a possibility that Caboclo could land with Golden State, it was reported on Thursday that the former first round NBA draft pick would be signing with Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel.
“Former NBA first-round pick Bruno Caboclo has signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv, the Israeli club formally announced today (via Twitter),” Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors wrote. “According to a Sport5 report relayed by Sportando, the contract covers two seasons. Previous reporting indicated the second year would be a team option.”
Hapoel Tel Aviv signed NBA veteran Patrick Beverley earlier this summer, and now adds more talent with the Caboclo move. A first round pick of the Toronto Raptors in 2014, Caboclo has 105 games of NBA experience.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France