NBA Legend Calls Out Jimmy Butler After Playoff Performance
Before making his way over to the Golden State Warriors via a midseason trade, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler had built a reputation as one of the premier playoff performers in the NBA. Whether that was him leading the team to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023 or performances like his 56-point effort against the Milwaukee Bucks, he no doubt earned that title.
However, with Golden State's season on the line, the Warriors look to Butler to step up with Steph Curry on the sidelines, hurt against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Butler went on to average 20.2 points per game that series, including shooting less than 12 field goal attempts in each of the final two games. Seeing this outcome, an NBA legend and former teammate called him out.
"I didn't like the way he just approached the game... you getting $60 million, this ain't working. He won't look at the basket. I've seen this before. I've seen it in a Heat jersey," Heat legend Dwyane Wade said on his podcast. Wade also backed up Heat President Pat Riley, defending his stance on not giving Butler a contract extension.
As mentioned, Butler truly only scored a willingness to go and score during Game 3 of the series when he had 33 points. Outside of that, when Curry was sidelined, Butler didn't deliver what many were hoping he would. Whether that comes down to coaching or just Butler's mindset, Wade recognized that and didn't hold back.
However, Butler will have the chance to get back on track this offseason, having the time to work with his current teammates and get ready for the coming season. Even if change does come to the organization in the form of a big trade, expectations will be high for Butler, given his $54 million price tag.
