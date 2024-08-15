NBA Legend Criticizes Steve Kerr Over Jayson Tatum's Minutes on Team USA
Team USA may have won gold during the men's Olympic basketball tournament, but it wasn't without criticism. Many NBA fans around the world weren't happy with Warriors and Team USA head coach Steve Kerr's minutes distribution during the tournament - particularly Jayson Tatum's minutes.
One of those NBA fans that wasn't happy about it, was NBA legend Charles Barkley.
During an interview on The Dan Le Batard Show, Charles Barkley revealed just his criticism of Steve Kerr over giving Jayson Tatum limited minutes.
"There’s no reason for him not to play Jayson Tatum," Barkley said. "Jayson Tatum would have been the second-best player on Serbia, probably would have been the best player on France. For him not to get any minutes in two games… Come on man, that wasn’t right, that wasn’t fair."
Jayson Tatum averaged 17.7 minutes a game throughout the Olympics and had two DNP-CDs during it. Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton also received very limited playing time, but it was later revealed that Tyrese Haliburton was dealing with a minor leg injury.
"If you’re going to the Olympics you want to play, you want to play. So, I was disappointed Jayson didn’t get to play, I was disappointed Tyrese Haliburton didn’t get to play, especially early. If you want to shorten your rotation in the last couple games that’s fine, but them guys dedicated their summer to the United States. To go over there and not get to play, I didn't like that at all."
Regardless of how anyone feels about Steve Kerr's coaching at the Olympics, it got the job done. Team USA went in with the mission to get a gold medal, and that's exactly what they did.
