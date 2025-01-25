NBA legend's blunt statement on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole
In the 2021-22 season, the Golden State Warriors watched former Michigan guard Jordan Poole burst onto the scene as an electric scoring threat alongside Stephen Curry. Being selected at the end of the first round in 2019, Warriors fans couldn't have expected the production they got out of Poole. Even after averaging 20.4 points per game in 2022-23, an altercation between Poole and Draymond Green ended it all.
Following an altercation during a Warriors practice that led to Green throwing a punch at Poole, Golden State decided to eventually part ways with the promising young guard during the 2023 offseason and send him to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul. Poole is currently having a career season with the Wizards, and his recent comments after Washington's loss to Golden State sparked New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony to speak his thoughts on the situation.
"I feel both of they sentiment," Carmelo said. "Draymond, for you to do that and go through that, like you realize, damn I f***ed up. Like, that took a lot for him to go through that."
After hearing Poole's comment saying, "I love most of those guys over there [in Golden State]," Green responded by posting, "I really am sorry," to his X account. However, Carmelo made a statement siding with Poole's side.
"On the flip side of that, ain't nobody punching me in my sh*t like that," Carmelo said. "Nobody is punching me in my sh*t like that and we cool ever again. Yeah, I respect that you apologetic and sorry on that side. Keep that sh*t over there. I ain't got to like you no more, it is what it is. You ain't punching me my sh*t like that and thinking I'm just gonna come back four years later and be like, yo man we cool."
With Golden State struggling for consistent offense around Curry this season, it has Warriors fans wondering what could've been had Green and Poole worked things out. At the end of the day, it seemed unlikely a solution could've
"It's over," Melo said. "I'm a guy who want people to talk. It is over with. My kids seen that, my family seen that, my friends seen that, it wasn't like a in the spirit of the moment type sh*t. It was like, this was a build up."
