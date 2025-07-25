Inside The Warriors

NBA Star Steph Curry Breaks Silence on Reported Net Worth

Warriors star Steph Curry discussed his reported $240 million fortune during a recent podcast appearance

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Stephen Curry has been the highest-paid basketball player in the world for nearly a decade at this point, so it's no secret that his net worth is more akin to a business executive than it is to many of his NBA counterparts.

During a recent appearance on Speedy Morman's "360 with Speedy" presented by Complex, Curry gave some insight into his reported $240 million net worth.

"I don't know (if it's accurate), I don't really care," Cury said. "To be honest, that's not something I really worry about too much. I got somebody that takes care of that for me. The idea of what I have going on is about creating, like, a portfolio of stuff that is aspirational in terms of your wealth.

"(Talking about legacy) is self-serving. It's just, you want to have something that you look back and are proud of, knowing we've been blessed with so many opportunities and so many resources and so many relationships. We want to be good stewards of it."

Curry is set to retain his title as the NBA's highest-paid player for the next two seasons, maxing out at a league-record $62.6 million before he'll lose the crown to Joel Embiid ahead of the 2027-28 season. Embiid signed a three-year, $193 million extension with Philadelphia in September of last year.

The Golden State Warriors currently have the eleventh-best 2026 NBA Championship odds at +2500, which is on par with the Atlanta Hawks while being longer odds than the Orlando Magic currently have. The Warriors have the seventh-best odds to win the Western Conference at +1600.

WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

