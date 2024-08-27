Inside The Warriors

NBA Trade Idea Sends 10-Year Veteran Center to Golden State Warriors

This hypothetical trade idea would land the Golden State Warriors a veteran center from the Atlanta Hawks

Apr 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) grabs a rebound over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and guard Trae Young (11) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Apr 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) grabs a rebound over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and guard Trae Young (11) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are still waiting to make a big splash via trade. With the top offseason names off the table, it seems any sizable move for Golden State will have to come midseason when different players become available.

As they wait for a big move, the Warriors can still upgrade their roster on the margins as they have already begun doing. One way Golden State can do this is by strengthening their center rotation.

Trayce Jackson-Davis emerged as a capable rotation big for Golden State in his rookie year last season, and projects to again be in the mix this year. Veteran center Kevon Looney often lost playing time as a result of this development, and could be used in a trade after the Warriors guaranteed his expiring contract.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a hypothetical Clint Capela to Golden State deal.

Warriors receive: Clint Capela

Hawks receive: Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney and a 2026 second-round pick (via ATL)

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela
Mar 17, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) blocks the shot of Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the second half at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This deal would not take the Warriors into that contender tier they hope to eventually reenter, but it would take a lot of pressure off Draymond Green who is often Steve Kerr’s lone trusted option at the five.

For the Atlanta Hawks, this deal would give them an intriguing young piece in Moody - who is likely looking for more playing time - along with some potentially movable pieces in Looney and Payton.

