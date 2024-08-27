NBA Trade Idea Sends 10-Year Veteran Center to Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are still waiting to make a big splash via trade. With the top offseason names off the table, it seems any sizable move for Golden State will have to come midseason when different players become available.
As they wait for a big move, the Warriors can still upgrade their roster on the margins as they have already begun doing. One way Golden State can do this is by strengthening their center rotation.
Trayce Jackson-Davis emerged as a capable rotation big for Golden State in his rookie year last season, and projects to again be in the mix this year. Veteran center Kevon Looney often lost playing time as a result of this development, and could be used in a trade after the Warriors guaranteed his expiring contract.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a hypothetical Clint Capela to Golden State deal.
Warriors receive: Clint Capela
Hawks receive: Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney and a 2026 second-round pick (via ATL)
This deal would not take the Warriors into that contender tier they hope to eventually reenter, but it would take a lot of pressure off Draymond Green who is often Steve Kerr’s lone trusted option at the five.
For the Atlanta Hawks, this deal would give them an intriguing young piece in Moody - who is likely looking for more playing time - along with some potentially movable pieces in Looney and Payton.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France