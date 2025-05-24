NBA Trade Idea Sends Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors might not have stood a chance against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, but they didn't have a chance to test their luck after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games during the Conference Semifinals.
While their series loss can be attributed to them losing Steph Curry in Game 1, it's clear that the Warriors have some voids on their roster to fill going into next year if they still plan on contending. One of those areas has been identified at the center position, and Golden State could end up striking a deal for a Boston Celtics star to help them clear their cap space issues.
In a proposed deal by Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes, the Warriors would exchange some rotational pieces to acquire Celtics star big man Kristaps Porzingis.
Golden State Warriors receive: Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics receive: Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Gui Santos
This deal would free the Celtics of $5.4 million in cap space, given the difference in contracts from the Warriors' package. All four of those players could be intriguing rotation pieces for Boston, with Jackson-Davis probably being the odd man out, given their current depth at that position.
As for Golden State, they'd add a stretch big who can defend the rim, who can serve as that second or third option next to Jimmy Butler.
