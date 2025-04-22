Inside The Warriors

NBA Trade Idea Sends Jonathan Kuminga to New Western Conference Team

Bleacher Report trade idea sends Golden State Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga up north to fellow Western Conference team

Dec 6, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts after a dunk against the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts after a dunk against the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors will match up against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday for Game 2 of their first-round matchup, as the Warriors took the win in Game 1 95-85 and eye the opportunity to take a 2-0 lead back to San Francisco. Golden State has had a lot of success as of late with Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry, but one key player has been watching it from the sidelines.

After Steve Kerr controversially sat forward Jonathan Kuminga during Golden State's final regular-season game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Kuminga hasn't seen the floor in the two games since, as trade rumors have been sparked. While the Brooklyn Nets have been pitched as a potential spot, Bleacher Report suggests a fellow Western Conference team should be in the mix.

In a mock trade by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, he has the Warriors doing a sign-and-trade with Kuminga alongside Moses Moody to the Portland Trail Blazers for guard Anfernee Simons. While Moody has been a great fit for Golden State in the starting lineup, Swartz suggests that the Warriors make a splash for a solidified third scorer.

Simons is coming off a 2024-25 campaign where he played 70 games, averaging 19.3 points and 4.8 assists for Portland. The trade would give Golden State the flexibility to either use him as a starter or off the bench as a go-to scorer.

However, offseason trade talks will remain on hold for Golden State as of now, as they have their focus on making yet another deep playoff run with their aging core.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University's football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @thelyliam where he's constantly sharing his thoughts.

