NBA Trade Rumors: Two Players the Warriors Could Reportedly Move
The Golden State Warriors have lost five-straight games after their hot start to the new season. Briefly sitting atop the Western Conference standings, the Warriors now enter Thursday as the sixth seed.
While it is still early, these struggles for Golden State have reinforced the idea that changes to the roster are necessary. Even if the Warriors don’t make a big swing at the deadline, could consolidating some of their depth for a high-end rotation player be something they entertain?
In a recent article, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed two players the Warriors could potentially move at the trade deadline as they look to upgrade their roster around Steph Curry.
According to Scotto, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II are two players that executives around the NBA believe could be traded by the Warriors this season.
Via Scotto: "With Moody’s role remaining the same over the past few seasons and not increasing, executives across the league believe Moody is a name to monitor on the trade market with a moveable salary... Another veteran who could be dangled on the trade market as an expiring contract is guard Gary Payton II, who’s owed $9.13 million this season."
While both Payton and Moody have appeared in all 20 games for Golden State this season, neither is playing more than 17 minutes per contest. Because of this, it makes sense that both players could be trade candidates if the Warriors are looking to upgrade their roster.
