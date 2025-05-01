NBA World Reacts to Dillon Brooks Targeting Steph Curry's Injury
The Golden State Warriors were blown out by the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night in Game 5, as Houston led by as much as 31 points before Golden State's fourth-quarter performance closed the gap. Regardless, a poor outing from the Warriors paired with a stellar shooting night from the Rockets has the series heading back to San Francisco for Game 6.
Before the game, concern was raised from NBA fans regarding a picture of star Steph Curry, which showed clear inflammation on his right thumb. When asked about the injury, Rockets forward Dillon Brooks said he plans to attack Curry's thumb, sparking reactions from the NBA world.
"Whenever you hear about weaknesses that people have, you go at that… If your hand is hurt. I'm breaking down on the ball… [The] hand is part of the ball," ESPN analyst Jay Williams shared. Stephen A. Smith added to the conversation, saying that players are always going to attack an injury situation like Curry's.
After the Game 6 loss, Curry's response to dealing with the injury was simple. "I don’t even know how to answer it. Something you are dealing with and keep it moving.” Given Brook's reputation as a physical player, there's no denying he will continue to go at Curry in Game 6 as he tries to avoid elimination.
Given the scheduling of the playoffs, Curry won't have much time to heal before their next game. The Warriors and Rockets are set to tip-off Game 6 on Friday, with the game starting at 9:00 p.m. EST.
