New Andrew Wiggins Injury Update Revealed
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has missed the last two games with a low back strain. The Warriors have also been without Steph Curry for the last two games, but were able to pick up back-to-back wins over the New Orleans Pelicans.
It has been a very strong start to the season for Golden State, as they currently own a 4-1 record despite being without Curry and Wiggins for two of those games. Set to face the Houston Rockets on Saturday, the Warriors provided an encouraging Wiggins update.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Andrew Wiggins will return for the Warriors tomorrow in Houston and will be back in the starting lineup, per Kerr.”
Injuries have forced Steve Kerr to look at different starting groups through the first five games, but his preferred first unit when healthy has been Curry, Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. There is no official word on when Curry will return, but the Warriors also provided an injury update on him.
Via Warriors PR: “Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the last two (2) games due to a left peroneal strain, was reevaluated earlier today. The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress and, as a result, he has been cleared to return to segments of the team's practice tonight in Houston. He will not play in tomorrow's game against the Rockets and will be re-evaluated again on Sunday."
This means the Warriors could have their full starting unit back on Monday against the Washington Wizards. Until then, Golden State will continue to rely on their depth.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France