New Details on Steph Curry's Shoulder Injury Revealed

When Steph Curry sustained his injury against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, it was hard to tell what exactly happened. A new report from Shams Charania has revealed the exact type of shoulder injury Curry suffered in the game.

Steph Curry was diagnosed with a labral injury in his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

If Curry is being re-evaluated in two weeks, then he'll likely be out for a longer period of time than that. For those who may not know what a labral injury is, here's the exact definition from John Hopkins Medicine.

"The labrum is a piece of fibrocartilage (rubbery tissue) attached to the rim of the shoulder socket that helps keep the ball of the joint in place. When this cartilage is torn, it is called a labral tear. Labral tears may result from injury, or sometimes as part of the aging process. Symptoms and treatment vary depending on the type and severity of the tear."

The good news is that no one has said the word tear when it comes to Curry's injury. He's being re-evaluated in two weeks, and hopefully, the word tear won't be brought up in that situation. If Steph Curry ultimately ends up having a torn labrum then it'll change his diagnosis entirely. Here are the following types of tears courtesy of John Hopkins Medicine.

"The labrum can tear a few different ways: 1) completely off the bone, 2) within or along the edge of the labrum, or 3) where the bicep tendon attaches."

Hopefully, more will be known about the severity of Steph Curry's injury, but as of right now, two weeks should be looked at as a good sign.

