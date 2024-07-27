New Golden State Warriors Coach Breaks Silence on Joining Team
For the past decade, Jerry Stackhouse has become one of the best assistant coaches in the NBA and NCAA. After a five-year stint with Vanderbilt, Stackhouse has finally made his return to the NBA as an assistant coach of the Golden State Warriors - a team at the top of his list.
In an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Jerry Stackhouse opened up on what joining the Golden State Warriors means to him.
“Golden State would’ve been atop my list,” Stackhouse said. “I would’ve called and wanted to come to training camp, come to practices.”
For Stackhouse, the opportunity to join the Golden State Warriors came at a perfect time. He was already five years removed from the NBA, but if he had fulfilled his Vanderbilt contract, it would have been even longer.
“I don’t think the timing could’ve been more perfect for me,” Stackhouse told The Athletic. “If I would’ve fulfilled my (Vanderbilt) contract, I would’ve been nine, 10 years removed from the NBA.”
As a former elite guard/wing, Jerry Stackhouse believes he can help with the development of players like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins, and even Draymond Green.
“That’s the position I played,” Stackhouse said. “I’ve sat in that seat. I’ve been there. I understand what they’re going through, from a young guy looking for a contract to a guy whose game is transitioning as you get older. I’m an 18-year veteran. Hopefully, I can come in and help motivate and inspire and help these guys take the next step and take advantage of these years with Steph and Draymond, maximizing the back end of their careers.”
The Golden State Warriors a far from a perfect roster - the players know it, and the coaches know it. What they do have though, is a massive chip on their shoulder that should scare any team that they face against.
