New Report on Failed Trade to Pair Jimmy Butler With Luka Doncic
On the night of February 1, 2025, the landscape of the NBA was changed forever when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package centered around Anthony Davis.
While most fans would agree that it's likely the worst trade in NBA history, the Mavericks were reportedly trying to trade for someone else before it happened.
According to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype, the Mavericks attempted to trade for Jimmy Butler before he was ultimately sent to the Golden State Warriors.
“Before the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic in a blockbuster deal to acquire Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick, the team also expressed interest in Jimmy Butler and Kyle Kuzma, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto said."
According to Scotto, the Dallas Mavericks tried offering PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford in conversations that didn't seem to go very far.
"PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford briefly came up in trade talks for Butler, but exploratory discussions didn’t go far, league sources told HoopsHype. At the time, Miami sought starting-caliber players on short-term deals who could help the Heat compete this season while giving them financial flexibility for the future as part of a trade package for the disgruntled Butler," Scotto said.
One would have to wonder, if the Dallas Mavericks actually ended up trading for Jimmy Butler, would they have kept Luka Doncic?
