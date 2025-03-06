Inside The Warriors

New Report on Failed Trade to Pair Jimmy Butler With Luka Doncic

A new report claims that the Dallas Mavericks attempted to trade for Jimmy Butler before trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
On the night of February 1, 2025, the landscape of the NBA was changed forever when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package centered around Anthony Davis.

While most fans would agree that it's likely the worst trade in NBA history, the Mavericks were reportedly trying to trade for someone else before it happened.

According to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype, the Mavericks attempted to trade for Jimmy Butler before he was ultimately sent to the Golden State Warriors.

“Before the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic in a blockbuster deal to acquire Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick, the team also expressed interest in Jimmy Butler and Kyle Kuzma, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto said."

According to Scotto, the Dallas Mavericks tried offering PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford in conversations that didn't seem to go very far.

"PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford briefly came up in trade talks for Butler, but exploratory discussions didn’t go far, league sources told HoopsHype. At the time, Miami sought starting-caliber players on short-term deals who could help the Heat compete this season while giving them financial flexibility for the future as part of a trade package for the disgruntled Butler," Scotto said.

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler
Mar 4, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

One would have to wonder, if the Dallas Mavericks actually ended up trading for Jimmy Butler, would they have kept Luka Doncic?

