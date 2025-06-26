New Report on Heat Trade Interest in Jonathan Kuminga at 2025 NBA Draft
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is over, but that doesn't mean the craziness of the offseason has concluded. After numerous trades and surprises, the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft will continue on Thursday. While plenty of draft picks were moved on Wednesday night, more player trades seem to be coming in the near future.
A name that has been a popular offseason target as of late is Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. After a rocky end to the season that was boosted by a strong showing against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round, a new report from ESPN's Shams Charania reveals a team that could be pivoting its attention to Kuminga.
"One name to keep an eye on that I'm told they are expected to be a potential suitor for is Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga," Charania said during ESPN's draft coverage, regarding the Miami Heat. After striking out on Kevin Durant, the Heat could pivot their attention to the Warriors forward.
While Kuminga doesn't bring the three-level scoring abilities of Durant, he would give the Heat a younger option on the wing at just 22 years old. After being selected seventh overall by the Warriors in 2021, he's had an up-and-down career but might be better off with a change of scenery.
This report comes after Kuminga had shared he's looking to become an All-Star, wherever that may be. A deal for Kuminga could see the Warriors target a reunion with Andrew Wiggins, but that would cause them to add another contract like Moses Moody in the deal due to Kuminga's sign-and-trade rules.
