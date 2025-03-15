New Report on Jimmy Butler's True Reason for Requesting Trade
The Golden State Warriors needed a star to pair alongside Steph Curry, as the front office was calling all around the league before the trade deadline. After nearly making a deal to land Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, the team landed on disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
To say the move has been good would be an understatement, as the Warriors have lost just two total games since he arrived in San Francisco. One of the hottest teams in the NBA, Butler's arrival has positively impacted the whole team. According to a recent report from Marc J. Spears, Butler revealed his reasoning for wanting out in the first place.
"Butler wanted to be traded because he felt the Heat were moving in a direction without him in mind and he wanted to be more valued, sources said. The four-time NBA All-Star ended up asking for a trade from the Heat in his seventh season with the franchise," Spears said.
Since trading away Butler, it hasn't been great for the Heat, who have won only four games since the All-Star break.
“I saw a group that wanted me to be a part of it,” Butler said. “That’s all you ever wanted to be is wanted in this life, not just in this league. In anything, you want to be wanted. Needed is like a necessity. Wanted is like somebody’s choosing to bring you aboard this. I think that’s the ultimate sign of respect."
While Butler's career in Miami was one to remember with two NBA Finals appearances, he has a chance to cement himself in a legendary Warriors history if he can help lead them to another title.
