New Report on Jonathan Kuminga's Future With Golden State Warriors
After Steph Curry went down with a hamstring injury in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it's clear that the Golden State Warriors are a completely different team. Now, heading into Game 5 on Wednesday night, the Warriors will face elimination with their star guard still on the sidelines with a hamstring strain.
In his absence, it has opened up an opportunity for Jonathan Kuminga to get some looks that he wouldn't have seen with Curry on the floor. Over the past three games of the series, Kuminga is averaging 23.6 points per game for the Warriors, including a 30-point outing in Game 3. But the question remains, will Kuminga be in Golden State next season?
Well, SF Standard writer Tim Kawakami recently joined 95.7 The Game before Game 5 to talk about Kuminga, revealing the reality of the situation in a new report.
"There is a chance [Kuminga] is with the Warriors next season...," Kawakami revealed. "But likeliest is that he will be gone, on another team in the offseason...The money is the problem. Can they do something better with that money?"
Kuminga could likely demand $30 million or more per season in his next deal, a contract that wouldn't bode well for the Warriors' cap space. Instead, signing Kuminga to a deal like that and then trading him seems like the logical option, so Golden State can bring in assets for the young wing.
If the season does truly end Wednesday night, the Warriors will pivot toward that Kuminga decision and decide what's next for the score-first wing.
