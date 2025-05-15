Jonathan Kuminga Breaks Silence on Future With Warriors
All season, the Golden State Warriors have had a major elephant in the room: figuring out how to handle Jonathan Kuminga's future with the organization.
Kuminga was starting for the team, lost his spot, regained it again, then was out of the rotation entirely until Steph Curry got hurt in the playoffs. While he was hoping for a max contract with the team this season, that likely won't be the case.
After the team was eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5, Kuminga spoke with the media during exit interviews to address his future.
"I don't know what the future is gonna be," Kuminga said. "That's something that any player would love to hear, going into a different year. I'm looking forward to that. I know it's going to happen."
Throughout Kuminga's exit interview, he mentioned numerous times that there were "ups and downs" with the Warriors.
"There was some ups and downs," Kuminga said. "That's how life goes. But I had fun. I had a great time. I enjoy playing here. Yeah, there was some ups and downs."
There have already been reports predicting that Kuminga will be in a sign-and-trade with the Warriors this offseason, and it feels like that would be a solid option. While the team needs his youth, they also have other holes on the roster, like getting a big man.
While the season may be over for the Golden State Warriors, this is just the beginning for Jonathan Kuminga. He's about to hear his name in offseason chatter for months before it's time for an ultimate decision to be made. Hopefully, the 22-year-old is ready for it.
"I mean, my agent and I kind of know," Kumings said. "Like he will tell me here and there. I'll just tell him try to figure it out, especially as we get close to whatever got to be done. That's when he comes to me and asks me for my opinions."
Related Articles
Jimmy Butler Gets Honest on Future With Warriors
New Report on Warriors Targeting Championship-Winning Center
Breaking: Steph Curry Confirms Warriors Return Date From Injury