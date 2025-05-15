New Report on Warriors Targeting Championship-Winning Center
The Golden State Warriors have a busy offseason ahead after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals. Last night's 121-110 loss marked the end of their season, falling in five games without superstar point guard Stephen Curry.
Curry and the Warriors have yet to get back to the Western Conference Finals since their memorable 2022 championship run. The goal for Golden State has been to supplement the two-time MVP with elite talent, maximizing the end of his career.
A new report from ESPN's Bobby Marks could allude to the Warriors getting more talent for Curry. Golden State heavily lacked at the center position, but according to Marks, a name that could end up in the Bay Area is Milwaukee Bucks veteran Brook Lopez.
Lopez is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and with the rumors swirling about a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo departure, the 7-foot-1 center could also be on his way out of Milwaukee. Lopez averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game this past season.
"One name to keep an eye on regarding the center position is Brook Lopez," Marks said. "Stanford grad, makes his home in Fresno. What is the number on a Brook Lopez-type contract if you can get him on a one-year flyer here to patch up that center position?
"The center market is thin. When you at [Indiana Pacers center] Myles Turner, you're probably not going to afford him. The next best guy out there is Brook Lopez."
Marks also noted that the Warriors could use their first-round picks to go get a player such as Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. The biggest goal this offseason is to acquire a paint presence, so Loepz and Vucevic are certainly realistic options. Lopez is a player Golden State can acquire without giving up any assets.
