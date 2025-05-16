Inside The Warriors

New Report on Warriors' Top Priority Plans in NBA Offseason

NBA Insider Shams Charania revealed what type of players the Warriors are targeting in the offseason

Grant Mona

May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches from the bench during game three against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors enter the offseason after a disappointing series against the Minnesota Timberwolves with many questions and some hard decisions to make. Mike Dunleavy finished his first year as the Warriors' General Manager, adding Jimmy Butler and making a charge into the playoffs, but can it be sustainable?

Golden State's role players outside of Jonathan Kuminga, did not step up in the absence of their franchise cornerstone Steph Curry. While a second round playoff appearance is nothing to be discouraged by, the Warriors and Curry are still looking to win championships.

A new report by ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that the Warriors are looking to add what feels like every contender is searching for: size.

"The Warriors will be incredibly aggressive in the marketplace to go find help...to continue to re-tool around their Big 3 of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler," Charania said.

He continued, "I'm told their priority is finding a playmaking wing, defender, or a center to add to this group."

Targets for the Warriors include Nikola Vucevic from the Chicago Bulls (via trade), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (unrestricted free agent), or providing a larger role for their own Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga, Pat Spencer, Kevin Knox, and Taran Armstrong are all restricted free agents, while Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II are unrestricted free agents. There will also have to be decisions made on Gui Santos and Quinten Post, who are on club options for next season.

Finding talent like what the Warriors are seeking is challenging in the NBA. This is why the teams remaining in the playoff race have a combination of size, shooting ability, and physicality. It will be interesting to see what the Warriors can concoct this offseason to extend their championship window once again.

Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

