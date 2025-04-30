New Report on Jonathan Kuminga's Value With Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors were able to push their lead to 3-1 over the Houston Rockets in Game 4, in part due to major contributions from Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski. Looking to end the series in five games on Wednesday night in Houston, looking back just a few months shows just how much this team has changed in Golden State.
While Butler's presence has mainly increased the play of everyone on the team, Jonathan Kuminga has found himself left behind during this second-half surge. It became more apparent after he was benched in Golden State's regular season finale and Game 1 of the first round, but a new report indicates that the team still sees a future with him.
"Joe Lacob, who was part of the Jonathan Kuminga draft pick, still values Jonathan Kuminga long-term and typically is willing to pay. I don't believe [he's] gonna want to let that asset walk for nothing," The Athletic's Anthony Slater said on Run It Back.
Slater went on to share that the Warriors aren't playing Kuminga because his role isn't really needed at this time. "They're not handing him the ball because Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry are out there most of the time. They'd rather have guys out there that master the small stuff," Slater added.
Kuminga is set to enter restricted free agency this summer and could find himself in a sign-and-trade if Golden State doesn't see a future with him and wants to capitalize on what assets they can get. However, for now, it appears as though Kuminga's impact in the NBA Playoffs going forward will be limited.
