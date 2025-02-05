New Report on Key Piece for Potential Jimmy Butler Trade to Warriors
Whether they were expected to be active at the deadline or the Luka Doncic trade sparked something in the organization, the Golden State Warriors have become the talk of the NBA trade deadline over the last 48 hours as they actively seek a move to acquire a star to pair next to Steph Curry.
Following the news that Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is not interested in a reunion with the Warriors, Golden State has now pivoted as they seek other options. With Jimmy Butler still in Miami and seeking a way out, the Warriors might be desperate enough to make a deal for the former All-Star despite not having a long-term commitment from him. In recent news, it's been revealed what the Heat are seeking in return.
According to a recent report by Marc Stein via his Substack, "The Heat are known to be prioritizing the most short-term money possible in potential trade returns for Butler to preserve maximum salary-cap flexibility for the summer of 2026, so Schröder's expiring contract would likely be a key piece if Golden State made a move for Butler that requires it to absorb his $48.8 million for this season."
Even with the Heat prioritizing expiring and short-term contracts, it would still require the team to move off one of Draymond Green or Andrew Wiggins to complete the deal. Additionally, Butler's lack of a commitment to the franchise could lead them hesitant to give up a key piece like that.
As reports constantly change by the hour, there's no telling who Golden State will be pursuing in the next hour or who's on the roster after the trade deadline passes on Thursday.
