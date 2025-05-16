New Report on Lakers and Warriors Targeting Same Center
In the wake of a disappointing five-game series for the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors against the Minnesota Timberwolves, there is a common theme amongst the brass of each team: size and physicality.
The Lakers were severely outrebounded and showed no resistance in the frontcourt against a lengthy Minnesota team employing Rudy Gobert at the center. Jaxson Hayes was played off the floor, and with the only other center on the roster being Alex Len, the Lakers were no match for Minnesota.
The Warriors had a similar issue, with Draymond Green being a small-ball center that lacked the size to match up with Julius Randle and Gobert. Quinten Post was a non-factor, and Kevon Looney got sparse minutes off the bench. Even with Trayce Jackson-Davis getting some minutes, the center rotation lacked size.
Now, a new report from Jake Fischer of The People's Insider says that both the Lakers and the Warriors may be taking a look at the same archetype of player.
"How the Lakers address their need for a starting center is another leading topic here in Chicago. With Turner seemingly destined to stay with the Pacers, Los Angeles' options in free agency would appear to be pretty limited in free agency beyond veterans such as Brook Lopez and Clint Capela," Fischer writes.
Both of those options would be massive additions to Golden State and Los Angeles' rosters to bolster their frontcourt and give Luka Doncic a lob threat in Capela or Steph Curry and Draymond a big that can extend the floor in Lopez.
It should be noted, that it was just reported this week by Bobby Marks of ESPN that the Golden State Warriors were interested in Brook Lopez as well.
Capela and Lopez are both unrestricted free agents this offseason, and many teams are searching for defense and length, so there is an expectation that there will be a bidding war for both players as many teams are searching for defense and length.
