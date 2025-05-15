Breaking: Steph Curry Confirms Warriors Return Date From Injury
The Golden State Warriors' season has come to an end after the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated them in five games to advance en route to a Western Conference Finals appearance. While the Timberwolves were able to get strong play from their duo of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, the Warriors struggled for one main reason: Steph Curry.
The star guard went down with a hamstring strain in Game 1, which kept him sidelined for the remainder of the series. While there was speculation about when he could return, no exact timeline was revealed by him or the team until now. During his end-of-season press conference, Curry came forward to address the question everybody wanted to know.
"Everything was kinda aligned for Game 6," Curry shared. "It’s the great what if.”
While it's easy to say that the Warriors would've competed if Curry never went down with an injury, there's no telling how far they could've gone. However, it's hard to imagine the Warriors couldn't have at least stretched the series out to six games with Curry, if not win it all. However, the 37-year-old's season is over, and the uncertain future remains.
As Curry showed during the second half of the season, it's evident that he can still be the main guy on a championship-level team. With Jonathan Kuminga's future uncertain, plenty of change could be on the way to Golden State before the start of next season.
