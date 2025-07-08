New Report on Lakers Target Potentially Going to Warriors
NBA free agency was full of deals the first two days, but as expected, it has simmered down since players have been taken off the board. However, top names like Jonathan Kuminga, Chris Paul, and Al Horford are all without contracts for next season, while Phoenix Suns star guard Bradley Beal is likely to be bought out, according to reports.
While those players are all starting-caliber pieces for teams, some franchises are still looking for those moves around the edges to sure up their rotations. One of those names is De'Anthony Melton, and a new report reveals where his status stands with two top teams vying for his services.
According to Lakers reporter Jovan Buha, Melton's buzz to the Los Angeles Lakers has cooled after he reported they were leading, and the Golden State Warriors now appear as the frontrunners for him. A player who would fit well for both sides, Melton already has familiarity with Golden State.
Melton signed a one-year deal with the Warriors last offseason, where injuries held him to only six games. Golden State ended up using his expiring contract to land Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets, where they'd eventually flip him to land Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline.
Whether Golden State envisions him as a starter or a reserve, Melton would provide much-needed defense and shooting if Gary Payton II were to depart from Golden State entirely.
Related Articles
Steve Kerr’s Heartfelt Message Following Key Warriors’ Departure
Latest Update On Celtics Champion Amid Retirement, Warriors Rumors