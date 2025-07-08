Steve Kerr’s Heartfelt Message Following Key Warriors’ Departure
Through building a dynasty, the Golden State Warriors have done an incredible job of keeping their core together, sustaining championship-caliber teams. However, since their 2022 championship run, their pieces have been falling apart.
Last offseason, Klay Thompson left to join the Dallas Mavericks, and this summer the Warriors lost another key player. Ten-year veteran center Kevon Looney left the Warriors in free agency to join the New Orleans Pelicans, ending an era for the three-time champion in Golden State.
After Looney's departure became official, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sent him a heartfelt message to his former player.
"Hey, Loon. Just want to say thank you," Kerr said. "This is a tough one. Ten years. It's just been an amazing experience for me to coach you. Just your professionalism, your dignity, your class, the way you handled yourself, the way you mentor your young teammates. And of course, the championship contributions that you've made, year after year.
"We can't thank you enough. I can't thank you enough. Thrilled for your opportunity in New Orleans. But wow, we are going to miss you. So, thank you for everything you've done for me, for our staff, for our team, for the Bay. You are the absolute best, Loon."
Looney, 29, was drafted by the Warriors 30th overall in 2015 and ultimately played a huge role in their 2022 championship run. While Looney is far from the best player in franchise history, he made a huge impact in Golden State, and Kerr's message to him certainly reflects that.