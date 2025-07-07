New Report On Lakers, Warriors Interest In 3x NBA All-Star
As NBA free agency continues, the Bradley Beal contract situation is one of the major headlines after recent buzz of a potential buyout in the works. The Phoenix Suns are determined to move off of Beal after his contract, which includes a no-trade clause, has become one of the worst in the league.
At 32 years old, the Suns are shifting their direction after trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. Beal, who averaged 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, is still a productive player, but his $53.6 million salary for the 2025-26 season just isn't feasible for any team, which has led to buyout buzz.
According to The Athletic's Fred Katz, the Golden State Warriors have been listed as a team Beal has thought about playing for once he is out of Phoenix. The Warriors are looking for depth after a playoff run that ended in a second-round exit.
“According to a league source, the list of teams Beal has thought about includes the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks," Katz wrote.
"The Clippers just agreed to a trade that will send shooting guard Norman Powell to the Miami Heat and bring in high-flying power forward John Collins from the Utah Jazz.
"The deal opens a starting spot at Beal’s position, but because they used the $14.1 million midlevel exception to sign free-agent center Brook Lopez, they can offer Beal only what they have left of the MLE: a $5.3 million starting salary in 2025-26.”
Once Beal is bought out, multiple teams are expected to show interest, with the ability to get him on a much cheaper contract. The Warriors could have the former All-Star join the core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.
Related Articles
Ex-Warriors Lottery Pick Signs Deal With Pacers
NBA Players React to Kevon Looney's Heartfelt Warriors Post
Draymond Green's 3-Word Reaction to Big Shaquille O'Neal News