Latest Update On Celtics Champion Amid Retirement, Warriors Rumors

A new report on a Golden State Warriors free agent target was released amid multiple teams' interest

Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) shoots the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
As NBA free agency persists, the Golden State Warriors have continued to find a viable center, as that position is clearly their biggest need at the moment. While Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler highlight the guards and forwards, the Warriors lack a true big man who can be a viable option late in the season.

One name repeatedly linked to Golden State is former All-Star Al Horford, who last played for the Boston Celtics. Averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists at 39 years old, the veteran can still be productive for a contender. Thus, the Warriors have an interest in the center.

Horford has continued to sift through his options with multiple teams interested in signing the free agent. According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, Horford has narrowed it down to returning to the Celtics, signing with the Warriors or Denver Nuggets, or retiring.

It wouldn't be unexpected to see Horford retire. At his age, he has accomplished a lot, including winning a championship with the Celtics in 2024. He has five All-Star selections, an All-NBA Third Team selection, and an All-Defensive Second Team selection to go along with back-to-back National Championships with the Florida Gators.

On the flip side, he is still productive and can make a major impact with a team like the Warriors. Horford joining Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green would add to Golden State's spacing while helping fix issues within the paint. The team would get a major improvement in a crowded Western Conference.

