New Report on Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo to Warriors Trade
While the Milwaukee Bucks have given opposing teams no indication that they are looking to trade 2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team’s 2-8 record has those rumors louder than they have been in a long time.
Several reports have revealed that Milwaukee has already begun calling teams about potential trades to upgrade its roster around Antetokounmpo, but should the star forward eventually request out, the Bucks may have no choice but to entertain deals.
The Golden State Warriors have long been known to covet Antetokounmpo, and still possess all of their top trade assets they were unwilling to move this offseason in other potential deals.
In a recent video for Bleacher Report, NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed some important dynamics on the possibility of Antetokounmpo landing in Golden State.
“The other big connection here to keep an eye on, is the fact that Giannis and Steph [Curry] are both represented by the same agency - Octagon,” Fischer stated. “… We’ve seen these types of synergies make deals happen.”
Fischer went on to use the examples of Karl-Anthony Towns being a CAA client, along with several other New York Knicks players. Additionally, Fischer said Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic both being Excel clients likely helped the 2017 MVP land with the Denver Nuggets this summer.
“Giannis is gonna have a very complicated trade scenario,” Fischer added. “… The fact that he’s represented by the same agency as Steph Curry, I think is just an important detail in all of this.”
NBA insider Marc Stein, via his Substack, also reported that Golden State (along with the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks) would be the most credible suitors for Antetokounmpo should he become available via trade.
It is important to reiterate that neither Antetokounmpo nor the Bucks have indicated a breakup is imminent, but losing creates these conversations, and the Bucks are doing a lot of it right now.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'