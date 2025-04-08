New Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade Amid Warriors Interest
During the NBA trade deadline, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant became one of the biggest commodities on the trade block, even though he didn't want to be.
Now, as the Phoenix Suns look like they won't even make the play-in tournament as they're eight games under .500, many around the league are expecting them to trade Durant.
Phoenix has the highest payroll in the NBA at a whopping $220,708,856. The team can't run back a team next season that wasn't even good enough to make the play-in tournament.
According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Suns don't want to trade Durant, but they may have no other option.
"Do the Suns want to trade Kevin Durant this summer? No, not really. But the reality is that the Suns' pathways of getting out of the second apron -- to ensure they have flexibility -- all seem to lead to Durant. They can't trade Beal and won't trade Devin Booker," Windhorst said.
The teams that reportedly wanted to trade for Durant during the deadline were the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, and New York Knicks. While the Warriors were the most prominent team to desire Durant, it's hard to say if that's still the case.
"Teams that will want Durant will be title contenders who generally have high payrolls already," Windhorst said. "If the Suns arrive at a crossroads where they have to move Durant, they might have to make a decision between getting what they want, which is a beautiful package of players and draft capital, and settling for what they need, which is flexibility."
With the way the Golden State Warriors are playing, it's hard to see why they'd move on making a big trade for Durant. However, all judgments have to be made until after the NBA playoffs.
