New Report on Potential Knicks Trade for Kevin Durant Amid Warriors Interest
The Phoenix Suns came into the 2024-25 NBA season with high hopes, with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal leading the charge.
With two games remaining, the Suns won't even make the play-in game following arguably the most disappointing season in franchise history.
Durant's name was subject to trade rumors ahead of the trade deadline in February, and those rumors are only growing stronger with the offseason looming.
According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the New York Knicks could be a potential suitor for Durant.
“If they bomb in the playoffs, Mikal Bridges is up for an extension and if they decide that’s a direction they don’t want to go, I could see a movement for a player like Kevin Durant," wrote Bondy.
Bridges was traded by the Suns in 2023 as part of the deal to acquire Durant.
The Knicks are the third seed in the East and are currently set to face the Detroit Pistons in the first round. Expectations were high in New York after acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl Anthony Towns in the offseason.
The Golden State Warriors reportedly had an interest in bringing back Durant at the deadline, but ultimately, a deal between Golden State and Phoenix never materialized. The Warriors pivoted and acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.
Durant won two NBA Championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, capturing Finals MVP in both years.
He has one year remaining on his deal before potentially becoming a free agent in the 2026 offseason.