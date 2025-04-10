Inside The Warriors

NBA Admits Multiple Major Mistakes in Warriors-Spurs

The Golden State Warriors received multiple breaks from the referees against the San Antonio Spurs

Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) prepares to shoot free throws against the San Antonio Spurs in the second period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors had arguably their worst loss of the season against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. In what was a must-win game, the Warriors fell to a very shorthanded Spurs team.

To make matters worse, it looks like the referees did almost everything in their power to accidentally help have the Warriors win.

In the NBA's last two-minute report, there were was a whopping four mistakes listed in the game and somehow, every single one of them benefitted the Warriors.

The first incorrect call was at the 1:08 mark when Keldon Johnson was ruled for an out of bounds call, when it should have been Moses Moody.

"Moody (GSW) is the last player to touch the ball before it goes out of bounds. Possession should have been awarded to San Antonio. "

The second incorrect call was at the 1:00 mark when Draymond Green should have been whistled for an offensive foul on Stephen Castle.

"Green (GSW) takes an additional step late into Castle (SAS), delivering contact during the screen."

The third incorrect call was at the 11.9 second mark when Draymond Green should have been whistled for a foul.

"Green (GSW) closes out during the layup attempt by Johnson (SAS) and initiates illegal contact to his lower body, affecting his ability to return to the floor."

The fourth incorrect call was at the 3 second mark when Jimmy Butler should have been whistled for a foul on Harrison Barnes' game-winning three-pointer.

"Butler III (GSW) moves forward into Barnes (SAS), initiating illegal contact that moves him off his spot. The illegal contact precedes any traveling violation caused by the contact."

Despite all of the missed calls, the Golden State Warriors still found a way to lose against the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs. Now, their final two games against the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers have become truly must-win.

