New Report on Star Player Warriors Could Trade for Instead of Jimmy Butler
It's no secret that the Golden State Warriors are looking to make a splash during the NBA's Trade Deadline. Whether it's Nikola Vucevic or Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have been looking at players across the league.
While new reports have the Warriors tied to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, they may have a safer alternative in line.
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Zach LaVine may draw more interest from the Warriors than Jimmy Butler.
"After pulse-taking conversations with multiple players, it seems Zach LaVine might pique more interest, depending on his cost," Slater said. "But there is locker-room concern about who the Warriors would send away in a hypothetical trade for a high-salaried player, such as Butler or LaVine."
Slater also mentioned that there's some concern about what trading for LaVine would cost, but that's just the price of a trade. It's something the Warriors will just have to deal with if they actually want to improve.
Between Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine, the Warriors reportedly view the Chicago Bulls guard as the safer option.
"LaVine is viewed by some within the organization as the safer option," Slater said. "At 29, he’s five and a half years younger and some $6 million cheaper than Butler this season, though his contract extends longer and he’s had some recent health concerns. There are risks all over the board."
Both Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine present entirely different options for the Warriors. Jimmy is older, better at getting to the free throw line, and a much better locker room leader. LaVine on the other hand, is just a better player at this point, younger, and better at spacing the floor.
The decision is on the Golden State Warriors.
