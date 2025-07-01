Latest Report On Jonathan Kuminga’s Free Agency Status
The Golden State Warriors are one of the most talked-about teams as NBA free agency began today. A lot of movement has occurred around the league, and while the Warriors have been in headlines regarding rumors and their free agency class, they've remained silent as day one wraps up.
The most notable free agent in Golden State is forward Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old has been impressive with the team that drafted him, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this past season. He had multiple 20-point performances in the playoffs after an injury to Stephen Curry.
Kuminga's restricted free agency means the Warriors can match any offer he receives from another team, or they can use him in a sign-and-trade. There have been rumblings of the Congolese star leaving due to a lack of playing time throughout his tenure with the team, despite showing many flashes of greatness.
NBA writer and insider Marc J. Spears reported on Kuminga's situation from Golden State's perspective. According to him, the organization is optimistic he will re-sign, despite signs pointing to him leaving.
"There seems to be optimism in the Warriors camp that he will re-sign," Spears said. "He will be a restricted free agent, the market's not great for him, as one NBA GM told me, 'What has he proven what his agent wants?' which is $25 million-plus. Who has that money for him? Why does he deserve that?
"But then on the flip side, if he returns to the Warriors, what's his role? If I'm Jonathan, I'm in a really weird spot right now. The money's not here this summer. Maybe it's next summer, but either way, there's a lot of question marks."
As Day 2 of free agency approaches, there's truly no telling right now where Kuminga could end up next season. Regardless of where that may lead, Golden State will need something from him either way.
