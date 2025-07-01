New Report On Warriors Eyeing Celtics Star Big
The Golden State Warriors are kicking off what should be a major offseason for the trajectory of the franchise. NBA free agency began today, and teams are making plenty of moves with players shifting around the league.
The Warriors have been a major talking point prior to the start of free agency, as they have a glaring hole at the center position. To make matters worse, former center Kevon Looney left for the New Orleans Pelicans, and potential target Brook Lopez signed with the LA Clippers.
With the center market slim for Golden State, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reported that all signs point to the Warriors heavily pursuing and acquiring Boston Celtics center Al Horford. The 39-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this summer.
"With Kevon Looney gone now, all signs look like it points to Al Horford [signing with the Warriors]," Youngmisuk said. "League sources have been saying it seems like the Warriors and Horford seem like the perfect fit."
Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists this past season for the Celtics. The veteran won a championship with the team in 2024, but now that Boston is shedding salaries after an Achilles tear to Jayson Tatum this year, Horford is unlikely to return and is expected to sign with the Warriors, who have the space to do so.
Signing Horford would immediately make him a viable center next to the trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. He would be expected to start, as the 6-foot-9 big man can defend and stretch the floor.
