New Report on Warriors' Potential Trade for Kevin Durant, LeBron James
The NBA's landscape has been turned upside down after Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, Zach LaVine, and De'Aaron Fox all were involved in trades within 24 hours of each other. Now, with Doncic in Los Angeles, teams in the Pacific Division will have to face the star guard four times per year with Doncic also being extension eligible this summer.
Due to these changes, the pressure on the Golden State Warriors to execute a trade is through the roof as they look to capitalize on the time they have left with guard Stephen Curry playing at his peak. Since nothing can be counted out after the trades this weekend, a new report indicates the Warriors front office is looking to land a big fish.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer via the Marc Stein Substack, "Sources say the most ambitious idea being tossed around among Golden State's decision-makers: Is there any feasible pathway for the Warriors to pull off the dreamiest of outcomes and find a way to bring both James and Durant to The Bay?"
Given James' friendship with Curry and Durant's previous experience playing alongside him, it's not that far-fetched to imagine the two stars would want to share the court with Curry before their careers end.
While Fischer reported that the Suns aren't planning to move to former MVP Durant, he did write that the team is listening to pitches from teams. If Golden State would want to pull off a move for either of the two NBA legends, it would require them to give up a plethora of young players and draft assets to go all-in to win now. As for James, the Lakers might be more willing to move off of him given the recent acquisition of Doncic.
