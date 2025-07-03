New Report On Trade Offer For Jonathan Kuminga
The Sacramento Kings have emerged as a favorite in the Jonathan Kuminga sweepstakes in recent days. Plenty of teams have been floated around, such as the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, and even the New Orleans Pelicans. However, recent traction seems to indicate that there is traction between the division rivals.
The latest reporting from Sacramento Kings insider Matt George detailed the trade proposal that the team offered the Golden State Warriors for the 22-year-old wing.
According to George, Sacramento offered Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and draft compensation to the Warriors for Kuminga. Carter made his NBA debut for the Kings in January and averaged 3.8 points per game in 38 appearances with the team. The Kings acquired Saric from Denver on Tuesday in a straight player swap for veteran center Jonas Valanciunas.
George also named one player Sacramento wasn't willing to part ways with, reporting that the Kings were unwilling to include 24-year-old sharpshooter Keegan Murray in a deal for Kuminga.
"Disregard anything you are seeing about Keegan Murray being part of a Kuminga deal," George posted on X. "Sacramento is going to be on the hook for whatever contract Kuminga signs. Why in the world would they give the Warriors a core piece for the right to pay Kuminga? Silly talk."
Murray started in all 76 appearances he made for the Kings this past season, averaging 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Iowa product was named an All-Rookie first team member in 2022 after a noteworthy debut season that saw him set the rookie record for 3-pointers made.
No deal is imminent as of yet, though the Kings have emerged as an obvious favorite after Wednesday's developments. According to Warriors insider Brett Siegel, the organization is against seeing Kuminga go to Sacramento in general.
